Joyless, aimless: Know the signs of languishing in the time of COVID-19

It's the feeling of being stuck: not quite depressed or burned out. It's the blahs, of uncertainty in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a low level anxiety that saps joy out of every moment.

A New York Times article calls this state "languishing" - a sense of stagnation and emptiness as people face the uncertainties of the pandemic. It can be characterized by a lack of motivation and a difficulty in concentration as well as a disinterest in the usual activities such as exercise or even vacations.

"You cannot feel the joy," child and adolescent psychotherapist Dr. Lilian Ali Gui said in a Teleradyo interview.

Gui said one way to snap out of a state of languishing is to find self-acceptance, to build positive relationships with others and to go back to hobbies and activities that have been set aside during the pandemic.

She also suggested time-batching techniques, breathing exercises and reconnecting with nature as a way to flourish instead of languishing.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, May 10, 2021