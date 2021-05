DOH to file emergency use application for Sinopharm: chief

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health will file Monday its application seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, its chief said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said he has ordered his agency to seek an EUA for the Chinese jab so that the country won't have to return a batch of donations from Beijing.

President Rodrigo Duterte was inoculated with the brand last week and received backlash for using a vaccine without an EUA.

"Ngayong umaga ang DOH mag-aaply ng EUA sa FDA (Food and Drug Administration) para sa Sinopharm dahil meron na tayong emergency use listing ng WHO (World Health Organization)," Duque told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(This morning the DOH will file an EUA application for Sinopharm before the FDA because we already have an emergency use listing from WHO.)