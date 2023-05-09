Home  >  News

PH, US troops resume 'Cope Thunder' air drills after 30 years

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2023 11:01 PM

Philippine and US troops stage counter-air drills during the continuing exercises between Manila and Washington in Pampanga.

A larger iteration of the so-called "Cope Thunder" drills is set for later this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 9, 2023
