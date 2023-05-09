Watch more on iWantTFC

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Tuesday said it was studying possible financial assistance for some 24 Filipinos who remained in Sudan despite deadly fighting between two warring generals.

Returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Sudan get a P50,000 financial aid from the government. But OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said 24 Filipinos have texted authorities, saying they did not want to come home since the conflict had yet to affect their location.

“Sila kasi daw ay nasa area na hindi naman magulo so ang inaantay nila, ang gusto nila kasi narinig nga nila yung OWWA ay nagbibigay ng P50,000 para doon sa pamilya nung mga nakauwi,” he said.

(They are in an area where the conflict is not yet that heavy, so they are waiting for the P50,000 financial assistance, which we gave to those who came home.)

“Ito yung medyo magiging issue sa amin, kasi nga ang guidelines, kailangan naapektuhan. But aaralin namin yan because kung kailangan talaga eh, hindi ko lang masasagot kaagad ngayon nang diretsahan that we can give them,” he explained.

(This is an issue for us because for now, our guidelines don't include them. But we will study this. I just cannot directly said that we can give it to them.)

Smoke rises over the city during ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 19, 2023. EPA-EFE/Stringer

The official said authorities could not force the Filipinos in Sudan to come home.

“Ang inaaral lang natin yung hinihingi nila na bigyan yung kanilang pamilya ng financial assistance. As I’ve said, I had to reiterate na ang guidelines nga atin eh kung ikaw ay natamaan, ng naapektuhan gulo sa Sudan at ikaw ay umuwi. Pero inaaral namin kung paano, that’s why we’re verifying the location of these 24 OFWs na yun ang hinihingi,” he added.

(We are studying their request for financial assistance for their families. As I’ve said, I had to reiterate that under our guidelines, if you are affected by the conflict, you should go home. We are studying how, that’s why we’re verifying the location of these 24 OFWs who are asking for aid.)

Some 300 Filipinos have left Sudan due to the worsening clashes between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Ignacio said around 100 Filipinos were still in Egypt and waiting for their tickets home to the Philippines.

— TeleRadyo, 9 May 2023