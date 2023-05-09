COVID still mutating, caution still necessary: expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A former secretary of the Department of Health on Tuesday reminded the public not to let their guards down against COVID-19, despite the World Health Organization declaring that the disease is no longer a global health emergency.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, Dr. Esperanza Cabral noted that the coronavirus continues to evolve.

“Dapat ay alam natin na kahit hindi na ito emergency na nandyan pa rin ang COVID, at patuloy pa rin ito na nagmu-mutate o nag-e-evolve, at sana ay yung mga bagong virus variants na meron tayo ay hindi magbigay ng malalang sakit o pagkamatay,” she said.

“So kailangan pa rin nating mag-ingat. Ito ay isang virus at nakakahawa pa rin. So kung tayo ay may sakit, kailangan magsuot tayo ng mask para hindi tayo makahawa sa ibang tao, o kung tayo naman ay may edad na o madaling magkasakit, pag pumupunta tayo sa mga lugar na matao ay mag-mask tayo para hindi naman tayo mahawa sa iba,” she added.

Cabral said government should still remind the public about the importance of health measures that help prevent the spread of COVID and other infectious diseases.

Local government units should still have systems in place to curb the spread of COVID should cases spike in their respective areas, she added.

“Kailangan nakahanda sila kung kailangan ng bakuna, kailangan meron silang bakuna, kailangan marunong silang magbakuna, kailangan yung mga health centers nakahanda din kung ano gagawin, para doon sa mga hindi masyadong malala.”

“A t kailangan yung referral system, mula doon sa barangay for example, pagpapataas ng mga doktor at sa mga ospital, ay nakalatag para madali na pumunta yung mga pasyenteng maysakit o malubhang sakit mula sa barangay o sa rural health center papunta sa ospital,” she stressed.

--TeleRadyo, 9 May 2023