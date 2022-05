Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Voters lined up in polling precincts in Mindanao despite rains on election day.

In the towns of Barangay Magnaga and Mawab town in Davao de Oro (a province formerly known as Compostela Valley), voters arrived early at the polling places despite the rains.

Meanwhile, in Zamboanga City, voters also lined up early despite rains that started Sunday evening and continued until Monday morning.

In Lunzuran Elementary School, a lot voters were already seen at the waiting area as of 7 a.m.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Monday that an intertropical convergence zone is affecting Mindanao.

It has also placed the provinces of Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and parts of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Tago, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tandag City, Marihatag, San Agustin, Bislig City, Bislig City)) under orange rainfall warning as of 8 a.m.

This means that flooding is possible in low-lying areas.