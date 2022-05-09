Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - A fire delayed voting at a precinct in Aurora Quezon Elementary School in San Andres, Manila early Monday.

Some 3 hours after the polls opened, flames erupted from the wiring of a clustered precinct's ceiling fan at around 8:52 a.m., according to the Intramuros Fire Station.

Fire officer Jose Lantos Jr. said the blaze was put out with a fire extinguisher.

Meanwhile, no vote-counting machine or ballots were spoiled. VCMs were immediately secured by election officers, said a member of the electoral board, Jennifer Cruz.

Voting resumed after it was transferred to a vacant auditorium.