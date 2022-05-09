Home > News Minor precinct fire disrupts voting in San Andres, Manila Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 11:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC MANILA - A fire delayed voting at a precinct in Aurora Quezon Elementary School in San Andres, Manila early Monday. Some 3 hours after the polls opened, flames erupted from the wiring of a clustered precinct's ceiling fan at around 8:52 a.m., according to the Intramuros Fire Station. Fire officer Jose Lantos Jr. said the blaze was put out with a fire extinguisher. Meanwhile, no vote-counting machine or ballots were spoiled. VCMs were immediately secured by election officers, said a member of the electoral board, Jennifer Cruz. Voting resumed after it was transferred to a vacant auditorium. Reports of VCM glitches, power outage mar start of Halalan2022 Philippines holds 'historic' first national election in pandemic Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Teleradyo, Halalan2022 Read More: Halalan 2022 fire Manila precinct fire eleksyon 2022 vote counting machine metro aberya halalan 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 /sports/05/09/22/harden-takes-charge-as-sixers-beat-heat-to-level-series/news/05/09/22/isko-sans-face-mask-casts-vote-for-halalan-2022/news/05/09/22/can-you-leave-your-ballot-with-an-election-officer/sports/05/09/22/football-chelsea-secure-third-straight-wsl-title/sports/05/09/22/peng-shuai-mistakenly-included-in-rome-tournament-schedule