Single ticketing system nabs over 1,000 violators in 5 cities

MANILA – More than 1,000 motorists were apprehended by traffic enforcers in the first 3 days of the implementation of the single ticketing system in Metro Manila.

“Dito po sa San Juan, over 100 violators po ‘no, at doon naman po sa mga nag-rollout sa ibang lungsod, more or less a total of 1,000 in the first 3 days,” San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora told TeleRadyo.

Zamora said the implementation of the single ticketing system program went smoothly in its first few days.

Five cities in Metro Manila participated in the pilot testing of the said program.

He said local government units are now waiting on the handheld gadgets, which will help them in accosting erring motorists.

“Ang talagang hinihintay po natin ngayon ay ang pag-customize ng gadgets per city at yun naman po ay sa tulong ng (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) sapagkat sila po ang magbababayad ng ating mga handheld gadgets at devices,” he said.

Authorities hope for the full rollout of the single ticketing system by the third quarter of 2023.

But when asked how long before other local government units can join the program, Zamora said, “In a few weeks po. Integration is still ongoing, yung pag-customize ng gadget is still ongoing.”

--TeleRadyo, 8 May 2023