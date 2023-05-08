Home  >  News

Maritime expert welcomes establishment of defense guidelines between PH, US

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2023 11:34 PM

The joint maritime patrols between Manila and Washington in the West Philippine Sea are happening sooner than expected.

The Philippine envoy to the US said the patrols will likely begin this year after Washington reaffirmed its commitment to Manila’s defense during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to America. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 8, 2023
 
