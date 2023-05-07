Lalaki nasaktan matapos sumabit ang motor sa taxi
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 08 2023 07:45 AM
teleradyo, tagalog stories
- /business/05/08/23/yellen-warns-of-chaos-if-us-fails-to-raise-debt-ceiling
- /news/05/08/23/no-money-wasted-over-tuna-recall-for-govt-food-packs-dswd
- /overseas/05/08/23/japan-lowers-covid-threat-level-to-same-as-flu-in-major-policy-shift
- /entertainment/05/08/23/guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-rockets-to-no-1
- /sports/05/08/23/sports-officials-pleased-with-team-phs-good-start