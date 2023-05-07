Home  >  News

Lalaki nasaktan matapos sumabit ang motor sa taxi

Posted at May 08 2023 07:45 AM

MAYNILA -- Nagtamo ng mga galos sa paa ang isang lalaki matapos na sumabit sa taxi ang minamanehong motorsiklo pasado 10 p.m. nitong Linggo sa Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City.

Ayon sa drayber ng taxi, nagbigla na lamang siya ng sumabit ang motorsiklo.

Posible umanong iniwasan ng driver ng motorsiklo ang manhole para hindi ito mahulog kaya sumabit ito sakanya.

May mga motorista naman na agad na sumaklolo.

Ayon sa isang rider na nakausap ang biktima, inamin nito na nakainom siya.

Agad nakapagresponde ang kawani ng Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at nabigyan ng paunang lunas ang biktima.

Bagamat mga galos lang ang tinamo niya, dinala pa rin ng ambulansya ang biktima sa ospital para makasiguro. 

Dahil hindi naman nagtamo ng malaking pinsala sa taxi ang pagkakabangga ng motorsiklo, hindi na magsasampa ng reklamo ang driver.

Paalala ng MMDA sa mga motorista, mag-doble ingat pa rin sa pagmamaneho lalo na kung gabi at medyo maluwag ang trapiko para makaiwas sa aksidente.

Huwag ding magmamaneho ng lasing.

--TeleRadyo, 8 Mayo 2023 
