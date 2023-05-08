Home  >  News

Advisory groups recommends filing of charges vs 4 police officials over alleged ties to illegal drugs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2023 11:37 PM

Four ranking officials of the Philippine National Police are recommended to face raps for alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

The four officers were former members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 8, 2023
