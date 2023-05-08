Home  >  News

Expert urges gov’t to continue existing measures against COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2023 11:42 PM

Philippine health experts assert COVID-19 should still be considered a threat.

This, even after the World Health Organization ended the disease’s global emergency status on Friday. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 8, 2023
 
