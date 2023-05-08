Home  >  News

DA memo pushes for the use of biofertilizers in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2023 11:39 PM

An agriculture group sounded the alarm over the government’s plan to purchase biofertilizers for Filipino farmers.

The group warned this may turn into another fertilizer fund scam. 

The agriculture department, however, denies this. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 8, 2023
 
