Home  >  News

THROWBACK: The Philippines' plastic problem

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2021 08:39 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Failon Ngayon" looks into the country's problem with the prevalence of single-use plastic. The program also investigates the implementation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 and inquires about how the government plans to improve on it.
Read More:  CA Throwback   current affairs   ABS-CBN Current Affairs   current affairs throwback   Failon Ngayon   plastic   eco waste   Ecological Solid Waste Management Act  