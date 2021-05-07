Home  >  News

Philippines toughens screening protocols on arriving travelers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2021 12:48 AM

A revised screening protocol is imposed by the Philippines on inbound travelers to enable early detection of any COVID-19 infections among them. The details from Joyce Balancio. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 7, 2021
