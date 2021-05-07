Philippines toughens screening protocols on arriving travelers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 08 2021 12:48 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Philippines, COVID-19, travel restrictions, screening protocol, COVID-19 infections, NAIA
- /video/business/05/08/21/philippine-shares-fall-again-post-4th-weekly-loss
- /video/news/05/08/21/more-sinovac-vaccine-doses-arrive-in-philippines
- /video/news/05/08/21/ship-from-india-arrives-in-ph-with-covid-infected-filipino-crewmembers
- /video/news/05/08/21/duterte-backs-out-from-debate-challenge-vs-carpio-assigns-roque-instead
- /sports/05/08/21/japan-extends-covid-emergency-in-tokyo-pm-suga-says-olympics-still-going-ahead