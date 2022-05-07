Home  >  News

Ilang pasaherong pauwi ng norte upang bumoto nagdagsa sa mga bus terminal

Posted at May 07 2022 08:46 AM

MAYNILA – Siksikan pa rin ang mga bus terminal sa Quezon City dalawang araw bago ang Halalan 2022.

Karamihan sa mga pasahero ay mga botanteng pauwi sa ilang bayan sa norte.

Halos lahat ng mga pasahero nasa limang oras naghintay sa terminal upang makasakay. 

Ang mga tinamaan ng antok, kanya-kanya nang diskarte upang makaidlip. Sa lapag na lamang kumain ang ibang inabutan na ng gutom.

Ayon sa pamunuan ng mga bus terminal, tuloy-tuloy naman ang biyahe ng mga bus at kada 20 minuto na lang ang interval na karaniwan ay isang oras.

May mga karagdagang biyahe na rin ang rutang patungo sa Pangasinan at Baguio City.

May alternatibong sakayan ang mga pasahero kagaya ng UV express subalit halos doble ang pamasahe rito kumpara sa bus.—Ulat ni Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

