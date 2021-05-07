Home  >  News

SAPUL SA CCTV: Lalaki nangholdap ng convenience store sa Sampaloc

Posted at May 07 2021 09:49 AM

Kuha sa CCTV ang panghoholdap na nangyari sa isang convenience store sa Sampaloc, Maynila.

Bandang ala una ng madaling araw nang pumasok ang suspek na naka-pulang sombrero. 

Nang magbabayad na sa kahera, bigla na lang siyang naglabas ng baril at nagdeklara ng holdap.

Kita ang pagkukumahog ng kahera na ibigay ang pera mula sa vault ng convenience store. 

Nalimas din ang laman ng kaha bago umalis ang suspek.

Abot sa P23,000 ang naitangay ng lalaki mula sa convenience store.

Agad namang nakahingi ng tulong ang mga empleyado kaya naaresto sa follow up operation ang 34 anyos na suspek.

Nakuha pa sa kanya ang suot niyang damit nang mangholdap pero hindi na narekober ang pera.

Robbery hold-up ang kasong isasampa sa kanya.

