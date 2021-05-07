Home  >  News

Gordon says he is 'one of most qualified' to be president

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2021 05:09 PM

Sen. Richard Gordon on Friday said he was "one of the most qualified" to seek the presidency next year. 

Gordon said he would "ask friends" if he should throw his hat in the 2022 elections. 

"Palagay ko kaya ko, kaya kong umupo sa puwestong ‘yan, mapapaandar ko ‘yan," he said in a televised public briefing. 

"If you ask me, I’m qualified, I think I’m one of the most qualified. 
I’m sorry I have to say that, kailangan sabihin mo dahil wala namang magsasabing iba," he added. 

(I think I can sit in that post, I can make it run. If you ask me, I’m qualified, I think I’m one of the most qualified. I’m sorry I have to say that, you need to say it because no else will.)
 
Gordon ran for president in 2010 and lost to Benigno Aquino III. 
