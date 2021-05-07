Red Cross says PhilHealth has paid half its P800-million debt for COVID-19 testing

Watch more in iWantTFC

State medical insurer PhilHealth has paid half of its multimillion-peso debt to the Philippine Red Cross for COVID-19 testing, the humanitarian organization said on Friday.

PhilHealth has brought down its debt to Red Cross to about P399 million from around P800 million, PRC chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said in a televised public briefing.

"Pero araw-araw siyempre nagti-test tayo… Siyempre tataas na naman ‘yan, kaya dapat ‘wag na nating palakihin para hindi alanganin," he said.

(But of course, every day we are testing, and that amount will go up again so they should not let it balloon against so that we are not in jeopardy)

The PRC is studying allocating funds to build an oxygen generator plant, which will take 7 to 8 months to set up, said Gordon. Medical oxygen is vital to COVID-19 patients battling for breath.

"Mabuti nang meron, nagkagastos ka, hindi mo nagamit—kesa kinailangan mo ta’s kakapa-kapa ka, maraming namamatay," he said.

(It's better that you spend for it and it's there even if you don't use it, compared to struggling when you need it and many people die.)