Palace: Philippines to get at least 7 million COVID-19 shots in May

The Philippines will receive at least 7 million COVID-19 shots this May, Malacañang said on Friday.

Authorities earlier Friday took delivery of 1.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech. On Saturday, the Philippines is set to get 2 million more COVID-19 shots from Oxford-AstraZeneca through the vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility.

“Itong buwan ng Mayo, hindi po bababa sa 7 milyon ang darating sa bakuna,” he said in a televised announcement.

(This month of May, at least 7 million vaccine doses will arrive.)

Authorities expect to receive a total of 20 million jabs by June or July, Roque said.

“Mabuting balita po ito dahil mukhang matutupad naman ang nais nating herd immunity, unang-una dito sa Metro Manila at mga karatig-probinsa, at siyempre po herd immunity po sa buong Pilipinas bago po matapos ang taon na ito,” he added.

(This is good news because it appears that we will achieve herd immunity, first in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, then of course, herd immunity for the whole Philippines before the year ends.)

The Philippines has so far taken delivery of 5.540 million COVID-19 shots and administered at least 2.065 million of these.

With the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, the Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year.