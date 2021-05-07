'No Movement Sunday' muling ipapatupad sa Cotabato City

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Ipapatupad muli ng Cotabato City ang "No Movement Sunday" simula ngayong Linggo, Mayo 9, dahil sa pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19.

Sa panayam sa Teleradyo nitong Biyernes, sinabi ni Dr. Danda Juanday, administrator ng Cotabato City Government, umabot na sa 1,421 ang kabuuaang bilang ng mga kumpirmadong kaso ng COVID-19 sa siyudad.

"Nabahala na po kami kasi maraming naa-admit sa aming hospital," aniya. "Noong isang araw, medyo nagkaubusan kami ng oxygen kaya't minabuti namin na ibalik muli 'yong no movement."

Nitong Abril, nakapagtala ang siyudad ng 115 kaso ng new coronavirus.

Sa "No Movement Sunday," sarado ang mga establisimyento at pinapayuhan ang publiko na huwag lumabas ng bahay kung hindi kinakailangan. Bukas naman ang pharmacies at clinics para sa medical at emergency needs.

Unang ipinatupad ang polisiya na ito noong nakaraang taon at inalis nitong Abril dahil sa Ramadan.