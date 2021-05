IATF allows 15 to 17-year-olds to register physically for national ID

Watch more in iWantTFC

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response said on Friday it is allowing 15 to 17-year-olds to leave their homes to register for the national ID system.

Those above 65 years old are also allowed to register for the Philippine Identification System, said the task force's spokesman Harry Roque.

The IATF earlier required those aged under 18 and above 65 to remain home, except for work and obtaining essentials, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At least 28 million Filipinos have registered for the Philippine national ID, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in late April.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 signed into law the PhilSys Act that mandated the government to create a single official identification card for all citizens and foreign residents that would serve as a de facto national identification number.



The government hopes that the national ID will boost public service delivery, reduce corruption, and curtail bureaucratic red tape.