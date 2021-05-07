Home  >  News

12 Pinoy sa MV Athens Bridge mula India nagpositibo sa COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2021 10:28 AM | Updated as of May 07 2021 12:06 PM

MANILA - Labindalawa mula sa 21 Pilipino na nakasakay sa MV Athens Bridge mula India ang nagpositibo sa COVID-19.

Dalawa sa 12 rito ang nasa kritikal na kondisyon at nasa medical facility na. Ang natitirang 10 ay hinatiran ng mga medical equipment sa loob ng barko para doon muna mag-quarantine.

Umalis ang barko sa India noong Abril 22 at dumating sa Vietnam Mayo a-uno para sa RT-PCR test. Dito nalaman na positibo ang 12 tripulante ng MV Athens Bridge.

Kahapon, Mayo 6, natanggap ng Philippine Coast Guard ang hiling ng kapitan ng barko para sa isang medical evacuation ng crew members nito. 

Dumaong ang barko sa OSS Port of Manila.

Sinigurado ring walang ibang barko o bangka na makalalapit sa MV Athens Bridge.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, May 7, 2021 

