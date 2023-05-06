Home > News Groups weigh return of old school calendar amid 'furnace-like' heat in classrooms ABS-CBN News Posted at May 06 2023 03:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Some schools are now shifting to blended learning amid the scorching hot weather blasted by the hot dry season. A lawmaker even urged the government and employers to suspend work during the hottest period of the day. But should Philippine schools return to the old school calendar to avoid the punishing heat during summer? Groups weigh in. Muntinlupa public schools shift to blended learning amid hot weather World should prepare for El Nino, new record temperatures: UN Grupo ng mga magulang, tutol sa pagbabalik ng distance learning sa gitna ng tag-init Senator urges class, work suspension during hottest period of the day — TeleRadyo, May 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: classrooms DepEd Department of Education classroom heat Cocopea Teachers' Dignity Coalition /sports/05/06/23/nba-bookers-47-points-propel-suns-over-nuggets/sports/05/06/23/scottie-thompson-welcomes-first-child-with-wife-jinky/entertainment/05/06/23/vice-nails-kumot-kumotan-fashion-on-tawag-finals/sports/05/06/23/seag-brownlee-leads-gilas-men-as-amos-makes-cut/news/05/06/23/panoorin-anakbayan-nag-rally-sa-harap-ng-ph-embassy-london