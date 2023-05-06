Home  >  News

Groups weigh return of old school calendar amid 'furnace-like' heat in classrooms

Posted at May 06 2023 03:05 PM

Some schools are now shifting to blended learning amid the scorching hot weather blasted by the hot dry season.

A lawmaker even urged the government and employers to suspend work during the hottest period of the day.
 
But should Philippine schools return to the old school calendar to avoid the punishing heat during summer? Groups weigh in.

