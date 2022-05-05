Home  >  News

Marawi under Comelec control; security forces monitoring polling places

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2022 12:07 AM

Nearly 70 percent of all polling precincts in the Philippines have completed the final testing and sealing of vote counting machines for the May 9 elections.

Included in that count are the machines in Marawi, one of the areas currently under the control of the country's poll body. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 5, 2022
