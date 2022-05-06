Home  >  News

Posted at May 06 2022 11:19 AM

MAYNILA — Tiniyaga ng ilang botante na magpalipas nang magdamag sa Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange para makauwi sa kanilang probinsiya bago mag-eleksyon.

Puno ang terminal ng mga pasahero na nag-aantay magbukas ang ticket booths Biyernes ng hatinggabi.

Paliwanag nila, pumunta sila nang maaga para maiwasan ang pagdagsa ng mas marami pang pasahero.

Gayunpaman, may pila na sa ticket booth na papuntang Bicol Region Biyernes ng madaling-araw. Karamihan sa mga pasahero inakalang 24 oras ang ticket booths.

Bente kwatro oras ang terminal pero may nakatakdang oras lang para sa mga ticket booth.

Kaya paalala ng PITX sa mga pasahero, tingnan muna ang schedule bago lumuwas sa terminal.

Ayon sa tagapagsalita ng PITX na si Jason Salvador, umabot sa mahigit 114,000 pasahero ang kanilang naitala kahapon. Inaasahan na mas dadami pa iyan nitong Biyernes hanggang Linggo. — Ulat ni Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

