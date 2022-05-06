Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Those with COVID-19 symptoms, the elderly and persons with comorbidities are urged to stay home instead of attending the final campaign rallies of candidates on Saturday, a government adviser said.

Attendees are urged to properly wear their face masks, according to Dr. Ted Herbosa, adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"Kung tayo ay may sintomas wag na tayo mag-attend ng miting de avance, kung kayo po ay medyo elderly, yung may mga comorbidities ang payo ko manood na lang kayo sa TV o makinig sa radyo kasi baka ilagay niyo pa ang sarili niyo sa risk," he said in a televised press briefing.

(If you're experiencing symptoms, don't attend miting de avance. If you're elderly or have comorbidities, my advise is to just watch at home or listen to the radio because you might put yourself at risk.)

Voters are urged to ensure their vaccination status is up-to-date or they have received their booster shots, according to Herbosa.

Those who present mild symptoms on Monday will be directed to isolated polling areas and will be tested right after casting their ballots, he said.

COVID-19 patients are urged to stay home or at their isolation facility, he added.

Hebosa said government is monitoring the reported increase in cases in some areas which, he said, were not sustained.

"Nagbago na ang approach ng ating DOH and NTF...'Di na natin binabantayan ang new cases per day... Mas importante na satin ngayon ay ang mga vulnerable," he said.

(The DOH and NTF have changed their approach...We no longer monitor new cases per day...What's more important are the vulnerable sectors.)