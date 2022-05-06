Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Command center ng PPCRV kasado na sa UST campus

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2022 07:59 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Inilipat ng PPCRV ang kanilang command center ngayong halalan sa UST, na may mas malaking espasyo, bilang tugon sa pandemya. Ayon sa PPCRV, may sapat na volunteers sila para bantayan ang polling precincts at bilangan. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 06 Mayo 2022
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Halalan 2022   #halalan2022   halalan   Comelec   PPCRV   UST  