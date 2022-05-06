Command center ng PPCRV kasado na sa UST campus

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Inilipat ng PPCRV ang kanilang command center ngayong halalan sa UST, na may mas malaking espasyo, bilang tugon sa pandemya. Ayon sa PPCRV, may sapat na volunteers sila para bantayan ang polling precincts at bilangan. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 06 Mayo 2022

