Palace says free WiFi contractor has until Friday to answer PH demands

Watch more in iWantTFC

A foreign contractor of the Philippines' free WiFi program has until the end of the workweek to respond to the government's demands, Malacañang said on Thursday, after the company was criticized over the project's allegedly slow rollout.

Duterte in 2017 approved the law that would provide free internet access in public places. However, the free WiFi is running at only about 10,000 of some 120,000 target sites, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said earlier this week.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology gave contractor Speedcast until Friday to respond to the letter demanding that it "turn over both the project and the funds," Roque said in a press briefing.

"Ang demand po nila ay itigil na ang proyekto dahil DICT na po ang gagawa ng proyekto at iyong mga pera na naibayad na sa kaniya na hindi naman niya naikabit by way of WiFi spots ay dapat ibalik," he said.

(Their demand is for the project to stop, the DICT will take over, and the contractor will return the money they got for the WiFi spots that they have not yet installed.)

State accountants are still computing how much money the Philippines should get back, Roque said.