Home  >  News

Paghahanap sa mga tripulante ng sumadsad na barko sa Surigao del Sur itinigil na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2021 09:02 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Itinigil na ng Philippine Coast Guard ang search and rescue operation para sa 7 nawawalang tripulante ng sumadsad na barko sa karagatang sakop ng Barangay Cantapoy sa bayan ng Malimono, Surigao del Sur noong Abril.

Nag-iwan ng utos ang Coast Guard na i-monitor pa rin ang mga lugar kung saan maaaring napadpad ang mga tripulante, ani spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo.

"Tinerminate na ang search and rescue operations noong Sunday. Nakausap na nila ang family. Noong huling araw pinasama nila ang pamilya sa search and rescue operations," ani Balilo sa Teleradyo.

"Nu'ng sapat na 'yung na-cover na area, nag-decide silang sabihin sa pamilya, sa local government na tapos na. Pumayag naman po, nakita naman po nila ang effort natin na wala nang makita sa active search."

Sa inisyal na imbestigasyon, sinabi ng PCG na naka-angkla ang LCT Cebu Great Ocean sa karagatang sakop ng bayan ng Jabonga, Agusan del Sur, nang hampasin ito ng malalaking alon at maputol ang kadena ng angkla ng barko noong Abril 19.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   regional news   regions   Surigao del Sur   Philippine Coast Guard   LCT Cebu Great Ocean   missing ship crew  