Palace says no role in FDA probe of PSG's early Sinopharm vaccine use

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang said on Thursday it is not its job to tell the Presidential Security Group to cooperate with an inquiry into its use of unauthorized COVID-19 shots last year.

President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier bared some members of his security team took the coronavirus vaccine from Chinese state firm Sinopharm, which the Food and Drug Administration has not yet cleared for emergency use.

The drug regulator said earlier Thursday it had yet to receive PSG's answer to its queries on the issue.



Asked if Malacañang would help the FDA to get answers, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, "That’s not the role of the Palace."

"We have investigative agencies for that," he added.

The FDA in February gave PSG permission to use 10,000 Sinopharm doses through a compassionate use license. The Sinopharm jab that Duterte took on Monday is covered by this special grant.

Even so, following criticism over his use of an unauthorized jab, Duterte asked China to take back 1,000 Sinopharm shots that it donated to the Philippines, while the vaccine has yet to get emergency use authorization from the FDA.