'I gladly accept': Carpio welcomes Duterte's debate challenge over West PH Sea

Retired Supreme Court associate justice Antonio Carpio takes up President Rodrigo Duterte's dare to debate the country's maritime dispute with China. Duterte went on the warpath Wednesday evening against Carpio and former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario, whom the President now says should be hanged for allegedly surrendering the West Philippine Sea to China. Joyce Balancio has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 6, 2021