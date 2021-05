DOH to come up with rules on COVID-19 vaccine mixing

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of Health is working on guidelines on the "interchangeability or mixing" of COVID-19 vaccines, the country's chief drug regulator said on Thursday.

"Interchangeability" could apply if, for instance, one suffers a severe allergic reaction to the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, then he or she cannot take a second dose, and authorities have to identify an alternative, said Food and Drug Administration head Eric Domingo.

The FDA and health officials are meeting on this, he said.

"Gumagawa po ng guidelines ngayon ang DOH kung paano po iyong interchangeability or mixing ng vaccines, in case the second dose cannot be given na identical doon sa first dose," Domingo said in a public briefing.

(The Department of Health is drafting guidelines on how interchangeability or mixing of vaccines will be implemented, in case the second dose identical to the first cannot be given.)

The Philippines has received delivery of 4.040 million COVID-19 shots, at least 2.065 million of which have been administered.

Among the hardest hit in Asia, the Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.