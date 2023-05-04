Home  >  News

US vows to boost defense cooperation with Philippines

Posted at May 05 2023 01:54 AM

The US defense chief reaffirms America's ironclad commitment to protect Manila's territorial claims to the West Philippine Sea. Lloyd Austin pledged this to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after giving him a rare welcome to the Pentagon. — The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2023
