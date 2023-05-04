Home > News US vows to boost defense cooperation with Philippines ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2023 01:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The US defense chief reaffirms America's ironclad commitment to protect Manila's territorial claims to the West Philippine Sea. Lloyd Austin pledged this to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after giving him a rare welcome to the Pentagon. — The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: US Lloyd Austin Ferdinand Marcos Jr. America overseas United States US Defense Secretary Pentagon Philippines US Philippines US relations international relations foreign relations /entertainment/05/05/23/ed-sheeran-wins-us-copyright-trial/overseas/05/05/23/russia-accuses-us-of-masterminding-kremlin-drone-attack/video/business/05/05/23/ph-shares-outperform-regional-peers/video/news/05/05/23/labor-officials-welcome-repatriated-ofws-from-sudan/video/news/05/05/23/senator-questions-delayed-aid-for-oil-spill-affected-people