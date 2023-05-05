Rainy Friday in Palawan due to LPA: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Rains are expected in Palawan Friday morning due to a low pressure area (LPA) near the province, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 95 km east of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. It is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Palawan may have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA. This means flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible here, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and the ITCZ.

--TeleRadyo, 5 May 2023