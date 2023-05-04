Home > News Labor officials welcome repatriated OFWs from Sudan ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2023 02:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine labor officials on Thursday welcomed Filipinos who returned to Manila after a grueling escape from Sudan's military conflict. The officials are confident the repatriated Filipinos can be hired by other overseas employers. — The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: DOLE labor Sudan OFW conflict OFWs overseas Filipinos Overseas Filipino Workers repatriation repatriates /entertainment/05/05/23/ed-sheeran-wins-us-copyright-trial/overseas/05/05/23/russia-accuses-us-of-masterminding-kremlin-drone-attack/video/business/05/05/23/ph-shares-outperform-regional-peers/video/news/05/05/23/senator-questions-delayed-aid-for-oil-spill-affected-people/video/business/05/05/23/us-company-bids-to-set-up-nuclear-reactors-in-ph