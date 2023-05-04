Home  >  News

Labor officials welcome repatriated OFWs from Sudan

Posted at May 05 2023 02:13 AM

Philippine labor officials on Thursday welcomed Filipinos who returned to Manila after a grueling escape from Sudan's military conflict. The officials are confident the repatriated Filipinos can be hired by other overseas employers. — The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2023
