MANILA - Survey firms are urged to conduct personal interviews in areas of transportation such as train stations to capture the sentiment of the mobile public, a political strategist said Thursday.

A survey by Truth Watch Philippines found presidential aspirants Vice President Leni Robredo and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos "neck-to-neck" at 44 percent and 46 percent when it interviewed commuters in LRT stations, its head Dante Velasco said.

"We’re not questioning our fellow survey companies. We’re inviting them to maybe recognize we're in a highly mobile society that people are out of their homes," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We get people who stay at home but most of them are out of the house. They leave their houses at 8--8 (a.m.) to 8 (p.m.)"

Majority of the youth are on their way to work or school when survey firms conduct face-to-face interviews, Velasco said.

"The youth are out of the house which means when the interviewers of Pulse Asia, probably they have not encountered the young because the young presumably are off to work, off to school, off to rallies," he said.

The survey was conducted from April 22 to 23 with 2,400 respondents who were asked if they were registered voters, according to Velasco, a professor at the UP College of Mass Communications.