MANILA - The local and foreign press need to close ranks even after the May elections to fight disinformation, the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) said Thursday.

Disinformation won’t stop right after the election, according to Regine Cabato, FOCAP board member and Manila reporter for the Southeast Asia bureau of the Washington Post.

"Whoever the president will be, the Philippine press both local and foreign have to close ranks and step up our game. Kakulangan din siguro ng press na nagkaroon ng ganitong historical revisionism," she told ANC's Headstart.

(Historical revisionism happened due to the press' possible shortcomings.)

Older generations must empower younger members of the media to promote journalism on social media such as TikTok and Youtube, Cabato said.

The Washington Post has an entire team focused on TikTok, she added.

"Kailangan natutunanan din natin ang language…but of course in a way na part of the ethical standards of journalism. They have to be properly compensated so they can also have resources to be able to produce things for TikTok etc," she said.

(We also need to learn the language...but of course in a way that's part of the ethical standards of journalism.)

"Dapat may specialist sa social media pero journalistic ang training para yung ethics standard nandun pa rin," she said.

(There should be social media specialists with journalistic training so the ethics standard remains.)