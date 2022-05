De Lima to file supplemental complaint vs. Aguirre

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima gained new legal ammunition against former Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, whom she has accused of fabricating evidence against her. De Lima plans to use the recent recantation of a prosecution star witness in a complaint she previously filed against Aguirre. Aguirre is challenging De Lima to prove her claims in court. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 5, 2022