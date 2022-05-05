Home  >  News

Barangay chairman sa Batangas dinukot at binugbog; 3 arestado

May 05 2022

Dinukot at binugbog ng mga armadong lalaki ang isang barangay chairman na supporter umano ng tumatakbong mayor ng Lemery, Batangas. Habang sa bayan naman ng Bauan, nawawala rin ang isang supporter ng kandidatong kongresista. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 5 Mayo 2022

