Locsin apologizes over expletive-laced tweet vs China

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2021 02:12 AM | Updated as of May 05 2021 03:07 AM

The Philippines' top diplomat apologizes for a foul-mouthed tweet against China after President Rodrigo Duterte thanks Beijing for donating the COVID-19 vaccine he was inoculated with on Monday.

Duterte's praise for China contrasted with his scathing remarks against a former Supreme Court justice who believes the President deceived voters with an unfulfilled campaign promise to confront China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. Joyce Balancio has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2021
 
