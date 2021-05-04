Locsin apologizes over expletive-laced tweet vs China

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines' top diplomat apologizes for a foul-mouthed tweet against China after President Rodrigo Duterte thanks Beijing for donating the COVID-19 vaccine he was inoculated with on Monday.

Duterte's praise for China contrasted with his scathing remarks against a former Supreme Court justice who believes the President deceived voters with an unfulfilled campaign promise to confront China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. Joyce Balancio has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2021

