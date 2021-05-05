Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Community pantry sa QC, patuloy na pinipilahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2021 12:03 PM | Updated as of May 05 2021 12:24 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Dagsa pa rin ang mga pumipila sa community pantry sa Quezon City sa kabila ng sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na mas mabuting maghintay na lang ng ayuda mula sa gobyerno dahil baka ito pa ang maging sanhi ng pagkalat ng COVID-19.

Para sa ilang tricycle drivers sa Tandang Sora, halos wala na silang mapakain sa kanilang pamilya kaya pumipila sila sa community pantry.

Dahil na rin sa pandemya, naisipan ng tricycle drivers na magtanim sa isang bakanteng lote ng mga gulay na kanilang kakainin kasabay ng mga donasyon mula sa community pantry.

Isa rin ang guro na si Aling Eunice na nawalan ng trabaho ang pumila sa community pantry. Ubos na ang ibinigay na ayuda ng gobyerno sa kanila at ipinambayad din sa mga bayarin. 

Bagamat marami ang umaasa sa mga pantries, sinabi ni Duterte na hintayin muna ang ayuda mula sa gobyerno o makipag-ugnayan sa barangay captain sa kanilang mga lugar. 

Nilinaw naman ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na hindi naman ipinapatigil ni Duterte ang mga community pantry kung di nag-aalala lang ito na maging superspreader event ang community pantry.

Tiniyak naman ng community pantry organizers na sumusunod sila sa protocols. Katunayan, may ipinapadala ring Task Force Disiplina sa lugar para sa tamang physical distancing. 

Inireport naman ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año sa Pangulo na nasa 17 milyon beneficiaries na ang nakatanggap ng ECQ ayuda mula sa target na 22.9 milyon. Sa Metro Manila tuloy-tuloy aniya ang pamimigay ng ayuda dahil extended ang deadline sa LGUs hanggang Mayor 15, 2021.

Para sa ilan sa pumila sa community pantry kung may parating na ayuda na galing sa gobyerno hiling nila sana mabigyan lahat dahil lahat anila ay nangangailangan sa pandemyang ito.

- TeleRadyo 5 Mayo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Community pantry   Quezon City   Quezon City Community pantry   TeleRadyo   Tagalog news   COVID-19   coronavirus   ayuda  