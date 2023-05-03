Rains in more parts of PH likely as LPA moves closer

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- More parts of the Philippines will likely be rainy on Thursday due to a low pressure area (LPA) off Palawan, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 130 km southeast of Cuyo, Palawan. It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Romblon, Masbate, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and ITCZ.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible in these areas, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA, if and when it develops into a tropical depression, will be named "Betty."

The LPA is expected to move westward before exiting PAR, Aurelio added.

"After Palawan, West Philippine Sea, and then after ng West Philippine Sea, palabas na ito sa ating (it will exit our) PAR line," he said.

--TeleRadyo, 4 May 2023