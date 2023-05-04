Home  >  News

Higit 6K sako ng oil debris nakolekta sa Oriental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2023 02:19 PM | Updated as of May 05 2023 07:40 AM

MAYNILA – Higit sa 6,000 sako na ng oil debris ang nakolekta na mula sa debris ng lumubog na MT Princess Empress sa Oriental Mindoro. 

Ayon sa Philippine Coast Guard (PC), ang 6,070 sako ay katumbas ng 151,750 kilo ng oil debris na nahakot mula sa Naujan, Calapan, at Pola mula pa noong March 1.

Sa isang Facebook post, sinabi din ng PCG na umabot na sa 85.41 porsiyento ang nalinis na oil spill sa Pola, habang nasa 74.82 porsiyento na ang nalinis naman sa Naujan. 

 

Sabi sa TeleRadyo ni PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, kakaunti na lang ang nakikitang langis sa gitna ng dagat.

“Malaki po ang probability na ito po ay tumagas na at kokonti na lang po yung nasa loob ng nasabing barko. Pero ganoon pa man, magkakaroon pa rin po ng hot bagging operations in preparation doon sa siphoning,” aniya.

“Magpapatuloy na po yung operations hanggang masipsip na po ang natitirang langis pa,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.
 

