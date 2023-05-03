Home  >  News

300 pamilya apektado sa sunog sa Parañaque

Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2023 07:03 AM

Mahigit 300 pamilya ang apektado sa sunog dito sa Barangay Don Bosco, Parañaque City.

12:15 kaninang madaling araw itinaas ang unang alarma hanggang umabot sa ika-5 alarrma dakong alas dose kwarenta ng madaling araw.

Wala namang naiulat na nasawi. 

Mahigit kumulang isang daang bahay ang natupok ng nasa 340 pamilya.
 
Tinatayang nasa 1.5 Million pesos ang halaga ng ari-ariang naabo.

