Pitmasters announce voluntary halt to e-sabong operations after Duterte order

Posted at May 04 2022 11:48 PM

Nearly all licensed operators of online cockfighting or e-sabong in the country have ceased operations after President Rodrigo Duterte's order. Meanwhile, gaming officials are tasked to find a new revenue source after the ban. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2022
