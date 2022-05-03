Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Mga sumasagot ng #Halalan2022 survey ‘politically concerned’ ba?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2022 04:06 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Matapos ang huling Pulse Asia presidential survey kung saan nangunguna pa rin si Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa mga kandidatong pagkapangulo, sinabi ng isang expert na halos lahat ng mga survey respondent ay nasa labas lang ng bahay.

Ayon kay Dante Velasco, isang political strategist, karamihan sa mga nakukuhang respondent ay "hindi decision makers at politically concerned."

Aniya, hindi nakukuha ng survey ang "highly mobiled society". Hindi rin umano nakukuha nito ang mga malawakang rally ng mga supporter ni Vice President Leni Robredo, na karibal ni Marcos sa Halalan 2022.

Para kay Velasco, hindi pa tapos ang resulta ng magiging eleksyon sa Mayo 9 dahil hindi sumasalamin ang mga figure ng survey sa riyalidad ng mga pangyayari sa politika sa bansa. – SRO, TeleRadyo, Mayo 3, 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  survey   Pulse Asia   presidential survey   Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos   Leni Robredo   Halalan 2022  