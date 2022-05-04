Home  >  News

Members of PH Catholic clergy back Leni-Kiko in May 9 polls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2022 10:58 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The tandem of Leni Robredo and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan was endorsed by more than a thousand members of the Catholic clergy. The move is a first for the clergy who had not openly endorsed candidates. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Leni Robredo   Kiko Pangilinan   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   election   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls  