Members of PH Catholic clergy back Leni-Kiko in May 9 polls ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2022 10:58 PM The tandem of Leni Robredo and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan was endorsed by more than a thousand members of the Catholic clergy. The move is a first for the clergy who had not openly endorsed candidates. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2022