Ex-justice chief Aguirre denies coercing Ragos to testify vs De Lima

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2022 10:49 PM

Former Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre denied he coerced a senior prison chief into implicating Senator Leila de Lima in the illegal drug trade. Aguirre suspects the recantation of a key witness is election-related. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2022
