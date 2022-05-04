Ex-justice chief Aguirre denies coercing Ragos to testify vs De Lima
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 04 2022 10:49 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Leila de Lima, Vitaliano Aguirre, war on drugs
- /news/05/04/22/new-dr-fabella-hospital-in-manila-launched
- /spotlight/05/04/22/whats-an-isolation-polling-precinct-for-halalan2022
- /news/05/04/22/protestant-church-uccp-endorses-leni-kiko
- /business/05/04/22/bank-lending-grows-an-annual-89-percent-in-march
- /news/05/04/22/isko-blasts-robredos-supporters-over-sharing-of-his-sexy-photo