The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday said it would be "easy" to enforce President Rodrigo Duterte's ban on e-sabong.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya made the statement when asked about the possibility of e-sabong continuing underground, after Duterte ordered the “end” of online cockfighting due to its negative social impact.

“I don’t think we’ll have a problem regulating it, because it will be principally 3 agencies that will lead the implementation: that’s the DILG, our attached agency the Philippine National Police (PNP), and (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation),” Malaya noted.

He said DILG Secretary Eduardo Ano has ordered local governments to work with the police in halting e-sabong operations.

“What are to be closed? The studios where the physical e-sabong is recorded, for it to be livestreamed. Number 2, the betting stations that were authorized by the local government units,” Malaya said.

“And the LGU and the PNP know exactly these areas, so it would be easy for both agencies to implement the order of the President,” he added.

PAGCOR Internet Gaming Licensing vice president Atty. Jose Tria said 4 of their 6 e-sabong licensees have ceased operations since Tuesday.

“May 2 na lang po na natitira, pero kahapon pa po sinabihan na namin sila. Pero ang ano nila is they will wait an official order coming from PAGCOR, so ngayon naman pong araw mismo mag-i-issue na kami ng official memo, ipapatigil yan,” Tria said.

(There are 2 that are still operating, but we have already told them to stop yesterday. They said they will wait for an official order coming from the PAGCOR, and we will issue that memo today.)

He added that the office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea promised that a copy of Duterte’s order banning e-sabong would be released today.

Tria said some projects of PAGCOR would be affected by the revenue loss from the end of e-sabong operations. But he said the regulator still had other sources of funds.

“Marami naman po tayong pinagkukunan ng sources of fund galing sa ibang forms of gaming, although totoo po 'yan na kahit papaano magkakaroon po ng epekto yan sa mga ibang projects natin.”

(We have fund sources from other forms of gaming. But it's true, to a certain extent our projects will be affected.)

The PAGCOR said it earned P3.7 billion from e-sabong from April to December 2021, and at least P1.4 billion in the first 3 months of this year.

Malaya said those who can no longer bet on online cockfights could instead choose to bet on traditional sabong, which is allowed in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 with the permission of local government units.

“The traditional sabong, at the very least actually, that’s something that kami sa DILG, mas gusto namin 'yun (we in the DILG prefer that). We would rather have the traditional sabong because these are held on definite times, and it’s usually on a Sunday or during a holiday, and you don’t get to bet 24 hours a day.”

Some senators earlier raised concern on addiction to e-sabong.

Duterte had threatened to kill online sabong if authorities proved that it caused social problems, including gambling addiction and the disappearances cockfighting enthusiasts.

At least 30 sabungeros have gone missing. Duterte had blamed "evil men" for their disappearance.

The PNP on Tuesday said it has charged 8 cops for their alleged involvement in e-sabong.